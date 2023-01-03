War of word erupts between AAP, Delhi LG over Khanjawala incident

“Even in the present instance, LG has proactively been at the helm since the evening of January 1, when it came to light. Saurabh Bharadwaj should first think and ask himself what LG is doing is far better than going on an incommunicado holiday for 8 days that his Boss and AAP Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal did? what LG is doing is far more responsible than making a two-line self-serving political statement, that the CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal did today, at a Bus launch function?" Raj Niwas sources added, as quoted by ANI.