The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, engaged in a Twitter spat over the fate of Indian citizens stranded in Sudan. Siddaramaiah had tweeted urging the Prime Minister, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister, and Karnataka Chief Minister to intervene and ensure the safe return of 31 members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were reportedly stranded in the troubled country. He also expressed condolences for the loss of one Indian and 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

Jaishankar replied to Siddaramaiah's tweet, expressing his disgust at the politicisation of the issue, and stating that the Embassy of India in Khartoum had been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan since the fighting started on April 14th.

“Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan," MEA Jaishankar replied to Siddaramaiah’s appeal.

Siddaramaiah hit back at Jaishankar, calling on him to provide help or point to someone who could. Siddaramaiah wrote that he had appealed to Jaishankar because of the latter’s designation. “If you are busy getting appalled please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back," the former chief minister of Karnataka said.

Since you are the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar I have appealed you for help.



If you are busy getting appalled please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back. https://t.co/B21Lndvxit — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2023

What is happening in Sudan?

Sudan is facing its own power struggle, with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the armed forces commander, pitted against General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group. The fighting between rival factions has led to the deaths of at least 185 people and left a further 1,800 injured, according to the United Nations special representative for Sudan.

The ongoing civil war in Sudan has created a dangerous environment for its citizens and foreigners alike, with reports of widespread violence and instability. The fate of those stranded in Sudan remains uncertain, and the Twitter spat between Indian politicians highlights the need for a coordinated and swift response to ensure the safety of those affected by the conflict.