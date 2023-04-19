Indians in Sudan: War of words between Siddaramaiah and MEA S Jaishankar2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Sudan's ongoing civil war has fostered an unsafe environment for both its inhabitants and foreigners, with numerous reports of rampant violence and instability.
The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, engaged in a Twitter spat over the fate of Indian citizens stranded in Sudan. Siddaramaiah had tweeted urging the Prime Minister, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister, and Karnataka Chief Minister to intervene and ensure the safe return of 31 members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were reportedly stranded in the troubled country. He also expressed condolences for the loss of one Indian and 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×