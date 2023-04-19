The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, engaged in a Twitter spat over the fate of Indian citizens stranded in Sudan. Siddaramaiah had tweeted urging the Prime Minister, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister, and Karnataka Chief Minister to intervene and ensure the safe return of 31 members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were reportedly stranded in the troubled country. He also expressed condolences for the loss of one Indian and 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

