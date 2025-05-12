‘War will be forced upon us by unwise people…,’ ex-Army chief Manoj Naravane says, ‘war is not a Bollywood movie’

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane criticised those who questioned the recent suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan, stating that “war is neither romantic nor a Bollywood movie”.

Speaking at an event in Pune on Sunday, Naravane emphasised that while he would not hesitate to go to war if commanded, diplomacy should always be the preferred course of action, ANI reported.

‘Trauma will be carried through…’: Here's what Naravane said He also highlighted the emotional and psychological toll on civilians living near the border, particularly children who endure nighttime shelling and are forced to seek shelter.

“For those who have lost their loved ones, that trauma will be carried through generations. There's also something called PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). People who have seen gruesome scenes wake up sweating even after 20 years and need psychiatric care,” he said.

Naravane was speaking at a programme organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

“War is not romantic. It is not your Bollywood movie. It is very serious business. War or violence should be the last thing we should resort to, which is why our Prime Minister said this is not an era of war. Although war will be forced upon us by unwise people, we should not cheer for it,” he said.

"Still, people are asking why we have not gone for a full-out war. As a military man, if ordered, I will go to war, but that will not be my first choice," the former Indian Army Chief said.

Naravane said his first choice would be diplomacy, settling differences through dialogue and not reaching the stage of armed conflict.

"We are all equal stakeholders in national security. We should try to resolve differences not only between countries, but amongst ourselves, whether in families or between states, regions and communities. Violence is not the answer," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India and Pakistan on Saturday announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.