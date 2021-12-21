Warehousing policy on cards to reduce India’s high logistics cost

The zones, with proper storage facilities, will be set up on the outskirts of major cities to avoid traffic congestion within city limits. The policy will be framed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that will also be the implementing agency. NHAI member Manoj Kumar said the policy is at the final stages and will be out in public domain before the year-end. Queries to the road transport and highways ministry on the policy remained unanswered till press time.