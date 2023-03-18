'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested on Saturday following a dramatic chase. Internet services have been suspended in Punjab as the police launched a crackdown against radical preacher and his supporters led vehement protests.

The self-styled preacher and was chased down by a heavy police force, with 10 of his close associates also being detained. Supporters of the 29-year-old cult leader took out a protest march in his support on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the Waris Punjab De leader had been on his way to Shri Muktsar Sahib. His cavalcade was intercepted by police in Mehatpur village in Jalandhar district on Saturday. Singh had reportedly changed cars at this time in a bid to dodge the police.

Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the tense situation in Punjab. They have reportedly received reports suggesting a connection between Singh and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation unfolding in Punjab. Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and other agencies are on their toes and regularly updating regarding the situation in Punjab," a senior official told news agency ANI.

While the Punjab Police has requested people to maintain peace and harmon, the state home affairs department called for an internet suspension over the possible incitement of violence.

"Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony Punjab Police is working to maintain Law and Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," the Punjab Police said in a tweet.

