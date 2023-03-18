Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested after lengthy chase, internet remains suspended1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 06:34 PM IST
The Waris Punjab De leader was chased down by the Punjab Police on Saturday even as his supporters led protest marches and internet was shut down till Sunday noon.
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested on Saturday following a dramatic chase. Internet services have been suspended in Punjab as the police launched a crackdown against radical preacher and his supporters led vehement protests.
