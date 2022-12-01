The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a warmer winter from December to February in the northwest India. Several parts of the northwest India may experience a warmer winter likely due to subdued activity of western disturbances, the Met office said on Thursday, 1 December.

India Meteorological Department head Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said there could be variations in the temperature on a day-to-day basis. He said the impact on the wheat crop depends on the dynamic behaviour of the weather and the stages of the plant life cycle.

Wheat is sensitive to high temperatures during reproductive stages as compared to vegetative stages.

The IMD said many parts of peninsular India, some parts of Central India and isolated parts of northwest are likely to experience normal minimum temperatures from December 2022 to February 2023.

“During the upcoming winter season (December 2022 to February 2023), below normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of peninsular India and some parts of central India and isolated parts of northwest India," the IMD said.

The weather department said, "Normal to above normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of northwest India and most parts northeast India."

The IMD head attributed the warmer winter in many parts of northwest India due to subdued western disturbance activity. Penetration of easterly winds is another reason why this winter would be warmer.

“The WD activity will be subdued. Hence, there will be less cloudiness and higher day temperatures. There could be penetration of easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. It will lead to an increase in the minimum temperature but will not necessarily yield rainfall," Mohaptara said.

