Warmer winter predicted in northwest India1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 07:06 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a warmer winter from December to February in the northwest India. Several parts of the northwest India may experience a warmer winter likely due to subdued activity of western disturbances, the Met office said on Thursday, 1 December.