Warner Bros' move rings anxiety bells in India’s movie market

With Warner setting the trend for a simultaneous theatrical and digital release as soon as this Christmas for its superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 (that it had announced earlier), anxiety bells have been ringing in Indian film industry corridors for a while now. In the case of Wonder Woman, releasing on OTT too, Warner will give a higher share of the revenue to theatres, trade analysts point out. While this ensures more content available to cinemas, but it may not make up for the loss of reputation as the premiere platform for movies.