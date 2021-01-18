OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Warning for cold wave in North India extended till 22 January, says IMD
A labourer covers himself with a shawl to avoid cold weather (Representative image). (REUTERS)
A labourer covers himself with a shawl to avoid cold weather (Representative image). (REUTERS)

Warning for cold wave in North India extended till 22 January, says IMD

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 06:59 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On Sunday, the temperature dropped below the 5 degrees Celsius-mark at some places in North India and dense fog enveloped several areas

A senior official at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that North India will continue to reel under the grip of an intense cold wave for few more days even as the dense fog will lift by Tuesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, RK Jenamani, the senior scientist, IMD, said that the warning for the cold wave in North India has been extended till 22 January.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launched COVID-19 vaccination drive at NIMS hospital, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Covid vaccination in India: 3.8 lakh people inoculated, 580 adverse events seen so far, says govt – Key updates

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
A still from Tandav (HT)

Amazon Prime's 'Tandav' team apologizes as controversies hit hard

3 min read . 08:11 PM IST
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva Switzerland.

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

3 min read . 07:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court had on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three laws

Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting tomorrow

1 min read . 07:49 PM IST

However, RK Jenamani said that the dense fog spread across northern plains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will begin lifting from Tuesday.

A few days back, the weather bureau had issued a cold wave warning for 13-15 January and then extended it till 18 January.

Delhi's minimum temperature rose to 9 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, on Monday due to partly cloudy weather and prevailing easterly winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the temperature dropped below the 5 degrees Celsius-mark at some places in North India and dense fog enveloped several areas.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

An IMD official said easterly winds are blowing in the national capital, which are not as cold as northwesterly coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas.

The minimum temperature also rose slightly at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, providing respite to the people from biting cold weather conditions.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout