Warning for cold wave in North India extended till 22 January, says IMD

A senior official at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that North India will continue to reel under the grip of an intense cold wave for few more days even as the dense fog will lift by Tuesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, RK Jenamani, the senior scientist, IMD, said that the warning for the cold wave in North India has been extended till 22 January.

However, RK Jenamani said that the dense fog spread across northern plains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will begin lifting from Tuesday.

A few days back, the weather bureau had issued a cold wave warning for 13-15 January and then extended it till 18 January.

Delhi's minimum temperature rose to 9 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, on Monday due to partly cloudy weather and prevailing easterly winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the temperature dropped below the 5 degrees Celsius-mark at some places in North India and dense fog enveloped several areas.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

An IMD official said easterly winds are blowing in the national capital, which are not as cold as northwesterly coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas.

The minimum temperature also rose slightly at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, providing respite to the people from biting cold weather conditions.

With agency inputs

