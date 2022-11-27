Warning issued: ICMR issues new guidelines for prescribing antibiotics2 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 01:07 PM IST
The ICMR has asked doctors to avoid antibiotics for low-grade fever.
Doctors have been advised to use caution while prescribing antibiotics as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a warning against the use of it. While prescribing antibiotics for viral bronchitis and low-grade fever, doctors have been asked to follow a timeline.