Bacterium klebsiella pneumoniae showed a decline in susceptibility to certain antibiotics, going from 65% in 2016 to 45% in 2020, and then to 43% in 2021, further demonstrating the trend of decreasing bacterial susceptibility to medicines. Imipenem resistance grew from 14% in 2016 to 36% in 2021, and it is used to treat illnesses brought on by the E coli bacterium.