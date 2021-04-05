Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway returns to yen market with new bond

Berkshire Hathaway said in August that it had acquired stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, didn’t make any significant investment in 2020, but the company bought up its own stock and is sitting on $138 billion of cash.