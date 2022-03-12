Billionaire Warren Buffett has shared a piece of valuable advice for college students in his recent annual letter to shareholders. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO advised students to seek personal fulfillment over pure profit. That means, he appealed to students to pursue a job that they can enjoy if they do not need money. "I have urged that they seek employment in (1) the field and (2) with the kind of people they world select if they did not need money," Warren Buffet said.

He continued saying, "Economic realities, I acknowledge may interfere with that kind of search...Even so, I urge the students never give up the quest for when they find that sort of job, they will no longer be 'working".

The 91-year-old billionaire said that he and his business partner Charlie Munger, Berkshire's vice-chair both started as part-timers at his grandfather's grocery store in the early 1940s where they were " assigned boring tasks and paid little".

He wrote that job satisfaction continued to elude even as they branched out into selling securities and law. But that changed when the duo found what they love to do at Berkshire.

Buffett purchased Berkshire in 1965, at that time it was a struggling texting company. Currently, an investment and holding company that owns or holds long-term stakes in business like Apple, Coca-Cola, American Express.

Buffet wrote, "At Berkshire, we found what we love to do". He said, "job satisfaction continues to elude" them after Munger moved into law and Buffet into selling securities.

Previously also, the billionaire investor has given similar advice to college students. In 2020, during his address at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his alma mater, he told students about the significance of finding a fulfilling career.

