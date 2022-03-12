Warren Buffett shares golden advise for college kids: Don't run after money

Billionaire Warren Buffett has shared a piece of valuable advice for college students in his recent annual letter to shareholders. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO advised students to seek personal fulfillment over pure profit. That means, he appealed to students to pursue a job that they can enjoy if they do not need money. "I have urged that they seek employment in (1) the field and (2) with the kind of people they world select if they did not need money," Warren Buffet said.

