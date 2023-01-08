'Was about to exit...': Gautam Adani's close shave during 26/11 Mumbai attacks

India's top industrialist Gautam Adani revealed on Saturday his experience during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The billionaire was in a meeting when the terrorist entered the building of Hotel Taj in 2008. Adani shared his experience at the India TV show Aap Ki Adalat.
"I had completed a meeting with my friends who came here (Mumbai) from Dubai. After paying the bills, I was about to exit the hotel, when some of my friends asked me to hold another round of meetings. I chose to stay in the restaurant where we had completed the dinner," said Adani on the show.
The industrialist had a miraculous escape as he chose to stay for other rounds and he believes that he might have stuck in the attack if he had moved to the lobby after paying the bill.
“Later, we started the meeting with a cup of coffee. Then, I learned that the hotel was under attack. After a few minutes, the hotel staff took me to the kitchen using a back door. At times, I think if I had moved to the lobby after paying the bill, I might have gotten stuck in the attack," Adani added.
At least 166 people were killed while 300 were injured, in the brutal terror attacks launched on the night of 26 November, 2008 by 10 Pakistan-based terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The terrorist entered the commercial hub through the Arabian sea and launched attacks at multiple locations in the city including Hotel Taj, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman House, and the Oberoi Trident.
This was the first time Gautam Adani was featured on a TV show. He was sitting in the “witness box" as per the format of the show and gave answers to the charges leveled against him by the opposition in the past 8 years.
