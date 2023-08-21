Was Asaduddin Owaisi’s grandfather a Hindu Brahmin? AIMIM chief reacts to social media claim1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has responded to claims about his lineage.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Amid an escalating discourse surrounding lineage and religious heritage, has responded to a social media claim that Hindu Brahmin Tulsiramdas was his great-grandfather. The assertion of such lineage by the claim was met with a pointed remark from Owaisi. He expressed wry amusement at the persistent trend among some quarters to ascribe a Brahmin ancestry to him even in fabricated genealogies.
Ghulam Nabi Azad's earlier statement sparked controversy as he stated that the majority of Muslims in India were descendants of converts from Hinduism, excluding only a minority who migrated from outside the subcontinent. This perspective triggered reactions from multiple political quarters.
The online post that ignited this discourse contended that Muslims today have Hindu ancestors and were subject to forced conversions. It pointed to historical figures' lineage, such as Farooq Abdullah's great-grandfather Balmukund Kaul and M. Jinnah's father Jinnabhai Khoja.
Also Read: Stones pelted at Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi house, he says ‘had this happened with a BJP leader…’ | Video
What happened in 2017?
Owaisi has faced claims about his lineage previously as well. Notably, in 2017, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha suggested that Owaisi's lineage could be traced to a Brahmin ancestor in Hyderabad who converted to Islam. Owaisi had responded by asserting a universal ancestry tracing back to Prophet Adam.