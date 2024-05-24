Was Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar honey-trapped before gruesome murder? Police reveal chilling details
The West Bengal CID detained a person for involvement in the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar. Police suspect he was lured into a flat by a woman and killed by contract killers.
The West Bengal CID on Thursday evening detained one person for the alleged involvement in the "murder" of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, an officer said as reported by news agency PTI. In a new development in the case, the police are now suspecting that the Bangladesh MP could have been "lured" into a New Town flat by a woman and then murdered by contract killers. The person who is detained is a resident of an area in West Bengal close to the international border with Bangladesh. The officer mentioned that the detained individual had met one of the main suspects in the murder case, and the ongoing investigation aims to uncover the purpose and context of their discussion.