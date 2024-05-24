The West Bengal CID detained a person for involvement in the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar. Police suspect he was lured into a flat by a woman and killed by contract killers.

The West Bengal CID on Thursday evening detained one person for the alleged involvement in the "murder" of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, an officer said as reported by news agency PTI. In a new development in the case, the police are now suspecting that the Bangladesh MP could have been "lured" into a New Town flat by a woman and then murdered by contract killers. The person who is detained is a resident of an area in West Bengal close to the international border with Bangladesh. The officer mentioned that the detained individual had met one of the main suspects in the murder case, and the ongoing investigation aims to uncover the purpose and context of their discussion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anwarul Azim Anar was a lawmaker from the ruling party Awami League and was representing the Jhenaidah-4 constituency in Bangladesh. Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the MP went missing in Kolkata on May 13, was found murdered and three people have been arrested.

Also Read: Cyclone Remal update: West Bengal, Bangladesh on alert as severe cyclone to hit on May 26; heavy rains predicted Here are the details revealed by the Police on the case Speaking on the case, the Police said, “Investigation indicated that the Bangladeshi parliamentarian fell into a honey-trap laid by a woman who was also close to the victim's friend. It seems, Anar was lured into the New Town flat by the woman. We suspect he was murdered soon after he went to the flat," as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The senior police officer added that CCTV footage showed is now being examined by the CID which showed Anar entering the flat with a man and a woman.

Also Read: Bangladeshi MP murder case: Forensic team probes Anwarul Azim's death | 6 updates Calling it a well-planned murder, police said, “A huge amount of money, around ₹5 crore, was paid by an old friend of the MP to the contract killers to execute the crime." "In the CCTV footage, the politician was seen entering the flat with the two persons. The duo was later seen coming out and again re-entering the flat the next day but the MP was not seen again," the officer told PTI.

During the investigation, CID found blood stains inside the New Town flat and also recovered several plastic bags, which they believe were used to dump the body parts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Circumstantial evidence indicated that the MP was first strangulated and then his body was cut into several pieces, police claimed as reported by PTI. “We suspect that after killing Anar, the murderers mutilated the body, segregated the flesh from the bones and mixed those with turmeric powder to delay decomposition."

"Then the body parts were probably put inside plastic bags as well as in the trolley bag and scattered at different locations. We also suspect that some parts were kept in a refrigerator and we have collected samples," the officer said, adding search for the body parts was underway.

Messages were also sent from his mobile phone to a few of his contacts asking them "not to contact him as he was travelling to Delhi". "It seems these messages were sent from the MP's mobile phone to confuse his family members and friends and prevent them from launching a search for him... there is a possibility that these messages were sent after his murder," he said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Details on the missing complaint filed The Bangladesh MP had reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 to undergo medical treatment. The search him began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata his acquaintance filed a complaint with the local police on May 18. Anar had stayed at Biswas's house upon arrival. According to Biswas's complaint, Anar left the Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment on the afternoon of May 13, saying he would return for dinner. However, the MP became unreachable as of May 17, prompting Biswas to file a missing person report the following day.

(With all inputs from PTI)

