A delegation of 21 Opposition MPs visited violence-hit Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation. The development came even as Central ministers insisted that they were ready for a discussion of the matter and accused the INDIA coalition of attempting to ‘politicise the issue’. Earlier this week the Opposition had filed a no confidence motion against the government as part of their bid to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the topic.

“They are talking of investigation by CBI (into the crimes committed)... I would like to ask were they (central government) sleeping till now? We have several demands from the Governor, we want to conduct a survey and have discussions among ourselves before taking any call" said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev emphasised the need for everyone's voice to be heard, assuring that the lawmakers would be ‘talking to both Kukis and Meiteis’.

“We want the public's demand to be heard and we are going to represent the demand of the people. We have come to represent the people of Manipur and their concerns," added Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

The Opposition lawmakers also said that their “only attempt" was to listen to the people of Manipur. The group of 21 lawmakers have been divided into two groups before visiting some of the relief camps by road. After conducting a survey of these camps, the INDIA MPs plan to meet the Governor.

“There is no strategy as of now. We are divided into two groups and our only attempt is to listen to the people of Manipur. They are not being heard. We will visit several relief camps and talk to the people of the state. We will meet the Governor and have discussions," said RJD MP Manoj Jha.

