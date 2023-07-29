'Was Centre sleeping till now?': INDIA MPs questions govt as they visit violence-hit Manipur1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Opposition MPs visit Manipur to assess violence-hit situation. Central ministers accuse them of politicizing the issue.
A delegation of 21 Opposition MPs visited violence-hit Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation. The development came even as Central ministers insisted that they were ready for a discussion of the matter and accused the INDIA coalition of attempting to ‘politicise the issue’. Earlier this week the Opposition had filed a no confidence motion against the government as part of their bid to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the topic.
