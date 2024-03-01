'Was driving all night': Cab driver who fatally hit ex-Intel India head Avtar Saini dozed off behind wheel
The cab hit Avtar Saini's bicycle from behind and the force of the impact was significant enough to lodge the bicycle frame beneath the front wheels of the cab
The cab driver involved in the fatal collision with Avtar Saini, the former Intel India country head, admitted to the police that he dozed off behind the wheel as he was “driving all night". The accident occurred on Palm Beach Road in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on Wednesday when Avtar Saini was on a cycling expedition with his group.