H1B visa holders who have been laid off from Twitter are having a tough time as they have only 60 days in hand to find a company to sponsor their visas. But, the same becomes even tougher if you are a new mother. That's exactly what happened to Sujatha Krishnaswamy.

Sharing her ordeal on Twitter, Krishnaswamy said, Earlier this year, while being fully pregnant I worked day and night to successfully deliver a critical user-facing privacy feature to meet Twitter’s regulatory obligations. I gave my heart and soul every day to meet Twitter’s Security and Privacy promises to users and regulators. I loved my work, my team and am really proud of the work I did during my time at Twitter. But unfortunately, my employer didn't love me back.

She added, it took 2 days for me to process what had just happened. Friday was my last day at Twitter. I am devastated is an understatement. My H1B visa is exacerbating my situation.

Now, Krishnaswamy, who worked as a Technical Program Manager at the social media company, is in a desperate job scout considering she might have to leave the country if she can't find a new sponsor in the next few days.

And there are many others like Krishnaswamy.

Software engineer Madhura Dighe writes, This is not easy to write, but here we go. I was amongst 50% of the employees affected due to layoffs at Twitter. I got logged off company Gmail and slack in the evening along with my teammates. No communication whatsoever.

However hard it is to digest, I want to say; It was a true privilege to work with a talented, hardworking, and kind group of people at Twitter. My heart goes to all the fellow Tweeps impacted due to today's layoffs, she goes on to add.

In her post, she also mentions that she is actively looking for a new role.

Ruchita Pereira says, unfortunately, I was among the 50% of employees who were affected due to layoffs at Twitter. I am currently on H1B visa and have limited time to find another opportunity. I have 5 years of experience as Software Engineer in Test and actively looking for new opportunities.

Similarly, Rachna Gohil, I’m on an H1B work visa and non-actively employed by Twitter for next 2 months, looking for the next gig.

Last week, Forbes cited that around 600 to 700 people who were working at Twitter were H1B visa holders, which is roughly around 8% to 10% of the total workforce. Though it is not exactly clear how many in this category have actually been handed the pink slip, the assumption is it's a significant chunk.