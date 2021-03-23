Amid widespread controversy over Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday stated that he was admitted to a hospital in mid-February after testing positive for Covid-19 and could not have met police officer Sachin Waze,

"Over the past few days, false reports are doing rounds in the media. I was hospitalised from 5 February to15 February after testing Covid positive. I got discharged on 15 February and was home quarantine for 10 days. I stepped out of my house for the first time on 28 February and came to Mumbai via private plane," said Deshmukh.

"As per the doctor's advice, I used to visit the park late at night for pranayama thereon. I attended a few virtual meetings in Nagpur hospital and later during the home quarantine. Few officers visited me at home for briefing prior to the budget session on 1 March," he added.

He said that he is sharing the information so that people are not misguided.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party's chief Sharad Pawar had also come in Deshmukh's defence and said that was admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 during the period in which former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh claimed the Home Minister met Waze.

"If you see the former commissioner's (Param Bir Singh) letter, he mentions that in mid-February, he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from the home minister. From 5 February to 15 February, Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital because of coronavirus," said Pawar.

He also displayed a hospital slip which indicated that Deshmukh was in the hospital.

BJP's claims

After Pawar's claims, the BJP shared a video showing Deshmukh holding a press conference on 15 February.

Senior party leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "It seems Sharad Pawar is not briefed properly on Parambir Singh's letter. In the letter only, the SMS evidence shows that the meeting date was mentioned as the end of February. Now, who is diverting issue?"

The BJP leader further said, "Sharad Pawar said that from February 15 to 27 Deshmukh was in home-quarantine. But actually along with security guards and media he was seen taking press conference!"

What is the controversy about?

Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore every month.

In his letter, Singh said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

However, Deshmukh had denied these allegations and threatened to file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh.

