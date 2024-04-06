Snake venom case : Noida police on Saturday filed a 1,200 page chargesheet against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in the November snake venom case. The police, in the chargesheet, said that Elvish was in contact with snake charmers.

The chargesheet has been filed against Elvish and seven others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organising rave parties.

In November 2023, police had recovered 20 milliliter of Krait (species of snake) venom and a poisonous snake.

DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra on Friday informed that the chargesheet mentions that Elvish was in touch with the snake charmers.

“A poisonous snake and 20 ml of Krait species poison were also recovered from the spot. In November, the PFA organization filed an FIR against 6 people including Elvish," he said.

Mishra further informed that in 2023, Elvish and other people were booked under the Indian Penal Code and Wild Life (Protection) Act.

"We have the FSL report...and electronic evidence has also been numbered, based on that, a chargesheet has been produced before the court," he said.

Elvish had attended the rave party in November 2023 in Noida. The party was raided by the police on suspicion that snake venom was being used for intoxication by the guests. He has been caught in the legal muddle of it ever since.

