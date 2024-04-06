'Was in touch with snake charmers': Noida police files 1,200-page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav | Check details
A 1200-page chargesheet has been filed against Elvish Yadav and seven others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organising rave parties. In November, police had recovered 20 milliliter of Krait (species of snake) venom and a poisonous snake.
Snake venom case: Noida police on Saturday filed a 1,200 page chargesheet against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in the November snake venom case. The police, in the chargesheet, said that Elvish was in contact with snake charmers.
