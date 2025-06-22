Was Indian air space used by US to attack Iran? PIB clarifies

he fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has denied social media rumors suggesting that Indian airspace was used by the United States to launch aircraft during its recent military operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

Several viral posts online claimed that American B-2 stealth bombers flew over Indian territory en route to bomb Iran’s fortified nuclear sites, including the Fordow facility, as part of Operation Midnight Hammer carried out on June 21.

However, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit (PIB Fact Check) has labeled these claims “fake.”

“This claim is FAKE,” said PIB Fact Check in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer.”

US clarifies flight path During a press briefing, General Dan Caine, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also addressed the issue. He confirmed that US aircraft took a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-based route and did not fly over South Asian airspace, including India.

The clarification comes amid heightened geopolitical tension in the region following the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

India has traditionally maintained strong diplomatic ties with both the United States and Iran and is currently urging all parties to de-escalate tensions and pursue diplomatic solutions.

US strikes Iran's nuclear sites On June 21, the United States escalated the conflict in the Middle East by targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—with a coordinated airstrike orchestrated alongside Israel.

Utilising B‑2 stealth bombers equipped with GBU-57 bunker-busters, the operation—dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer—marked the first US attempt to penetrate the deeply fortified Fordow site.

What's at stake? Fordow nuclear site hit: Initial satellite imagery shows surface damage—craters and collapsed tunnel entrances—though no confirmed breach of underground chambers.

Radiation levels: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports no off-site radiation increases, nor were any leaks detected by Iran and Gulf neighbors.