Julius Robert Oppenheimer was offered Indian citizenship by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1954. This came after Oppenheimer's humiliation in 1954 over his statements against nuclear weapons.
Julius Robert Oppenheimer was offered Indian citizenship by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1954. This came after Oppenheimer's humiliation in 1954 over his statements against nuclear weapons.
The revelation has been made by Kai Bird who is the co-author of the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kai Bird said, “After he [Oppenheimer] was humiliated in 1954...Nehru offered him to come to India and become a citizen...But I do not think Oppenheimer considered it [the offer] seriously because he was a deeply patriotic American."
The revelation has been made by Kai Bird who is the co-author of the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kai Bird said, “After he [Oppenheimer] was humiliated in 1954...Nehru offered him to come to India and become a citizen...But I do not think Oppenheimer considered it [the offer] seriously because he was a deeply patriotic American."
In October 1954, Oppenheimer gave a speech saying that these atomic bombs were weapons for aggressors. “These are weapons of terror. They are not defensive weapons. And they were used on an essentially already defeated enemy," he said in his speech as quoted by HT.
In October 1954, Oppenheimer gave a speech saying that these atomic bombs were weapons for aggressors. “These are weapons of terror. They are not defensive weapons. And they were used on an essentially already defeated enemy," he said in his speech as quoted by HT.
Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer is based on the life of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and takes inspiration from the 2005 book "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The Christopher Nolan-directed film features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.
Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer is based on the life of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and takes inspiration from the 2005 book "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The Christopher Nolan-directed film features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.
Coming back to the interview, Bird told HT that Oppenheimer felt that the atomic bomb was necessary as he feared the rise of fascism.
Coming back to the interview, Bird told HT that Oppenheimer felt that the atomic bomb was necessary as he feared the rise of fascism.
“He was of Jewish ancestry, but not a practising Jew. He gave money to help rescue Jewish refugees from Germany. He feared that German physicists were going to give Hitler an atomic bomb, that Hitler would be able to win the [Second World] war, and this would be a terrible outcome, a victory for fascism around the world. So he felt this [the atomic bomb] was necessary," Bird said as quoted by HT.
“He was of Jewish ancestry, but not a practising Jew. He gave money to help rescue Jewish refugees from Germany. He feared that German physicists were going to give Hitler an atomic bomb, that Hitler would be able to win the [Second World] war, and this would be a terrible outcome, a victory for fascism around the world. So he felt this [the atomic bomb] was necessary," Bird said as quoted by HT.
Moreover, Bird in his interview also revealed that Oppenheimer did have mixed emotions about the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings in August 1945 and after attack he was terribly troubled and felt enormous empathy for victims.
Moreover, Bird in his interview also revealed that Oppenheimer did have mixed emotions about the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings in August 1945 and after attack he was terribly troubled and felt enormous empathy for victims.
“[After 1945, Oppenheimer]... read the accounts of what had happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and understood that tens of thousands of people had been instantly burned to death. And he actually plunged into a deep depression right after the two bombings. Then he recovers, but almost immediately, begins to speak out."
“[After 1945, Oppenheimer]... read the accounts of what had happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and understood that tens of thousands of people had been instantly burned to death. And he actually plunged into a deep depression right after the two bombings. Then he recovers, but almost immediately, begins to speak out."
Meanwhile, the movie has been constantly under the scanner ever since its release. From critics to reviewers, several people from across India have expressed disappointment over the intimate scene in the film featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus, which has triggered online fury in India. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has come up with a decision, demanding absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to an objectionable scene in the movie ‘Oppenheimer’, sources told PTI.
Meanwhile, the movie has been constantly under the scanner ever since its release. From critics to reviewers, several people from across India have expressed disappointment over the intimate scene in the film featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus, which has triggered online fury in India. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has come up with a decision, demanding absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to an objectionable scene in the movie ‘Oppenheimer’, sources told PTI.
In India, the film recorded an impressive ₹48 crore net in three days, making it the clear winner at the box office. Opening at ₹14 crore on Friday, the film witnessed a surge in collections, earning ₹17 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.
In India, the film recorded an impressive ₹48 crore net in three days, making it the clear winner at the box office. Opening at ₹14 crore on Friday, the film witnessed a surge in collections, earning ₹17 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.