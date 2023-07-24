Meanwhile, the movie has been constantly under the scanner ever since its release. From critics to reviewers, several people from across India have expressed disappointment over the intimate scene in the film featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus, which has triggered online fury in India. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has come up with a decision, demanding absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to an objectionable scene in the movie ‘Oppenheimer’, sources told PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}