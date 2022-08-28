'Was just 70m away from the building..', says Edifice official post Noida twin tower demolition1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
For the towers Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) to be destroyed, over 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used.
For the towers Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) to be destroyed, over 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used.
Soon after the Supertech illegal twin towers in Noida demolished in seconds on 28 August, Edifice Engineering official Chetan Dutta said that he was just 70 metres away from the building and demolition was 100 per cent successful.
Soon after the Supertech illegal twin towers in Noida demolished in seconds on 28 August, Edifice Engineering official Chetan Dutta said that he was just 70 metres away from the building and demolition was 100 per cent successful.
Sharing his experience with the media, Chetan Dutta said, "I was just 70 metres away from the building. The demolition was 100% successful. It took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish. There were 10 people in my team, 7 foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering."
Sharing his experience with the media, Chetan Dutta said, "I was just 70 metres away from the building. The demolition was 100% successful. It took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish. There were 10 people in my team, 7 foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering."
ALSO READ: Supertech Noida twin towers demolished: Live Updates
ALSO READ: Supertech Noida twin towers demolished: Live Updates
For the towers Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) to be destroyed, over 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used. , a 450 metre explosion zone was created. Seven CCTV cameras were installed for monitoring.
For the towers Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) to be destroyed, over 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used. , a 450 metre explosion zone was created. Seven CCTV cameras were installed for monitoring.
The quantity of explosives used in destroying the tall buildings are reportedly the equivalent to three warheads of the Agni-V missile, or 12 of the BrahMos missile, or four Prithvi missiles.
The quantity of explosives used in destroying the tall buildings are reportedly the equivalent to three warheads of the Agni-V missile, or 12 of the BrahMos missile, or four Prithvi missiles.
The authorities used ‘Building implosion’ or the waterfall implosion method -- controlled explosion -- to demolish them in utmost safety.
The authorities used ‘Building implosion’ or the waterfall implosion method -- controlled explosion -- to demolish them in utmost safety.
To control pollution, emerging from the dust after demolition, the Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government had installed six special dust machines at the demolition site. In view of the dust, a green corridor was established to attend to any emergency situation.
To control pollution, emerging from the dust after demolition, the Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government had installed six special dust machines at the demolition site. In view of the dust, a green corridor was established to attend to any emergency situation.
The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court after the SC found their construction on the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court after the SC found their construction on the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.