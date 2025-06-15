Was Pakistan's Army Chief Gen Asim Munir invited to US military parade? White House responds

The United States had invited Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir as a guest during the 250th anniversary celebrations of the US Armed Forces, according to several media reports.

These reports invited political backlash in India with the Congress party calling it a ‘diplomatic setback' for India, more so in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan last month. The strikes were carried out after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the popular hill station of Jammu and Kashmir.

Did the US actually invite General Munir? The White House has reportedly denied that any foreign military leaders, including General Munir, were invited to the 250th anniversary celebrations of the US Armed Forces.

False, says White House "This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited," a White House official told South Asian media outlets, aiming to put an end to days of swirling speculation, as reported by The Hindu

The parade marks the founding of the US Army on June 14, 1775, and coincides with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

After the reports about the invite, the Congress party had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

“It is reported that Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir has been invited to the event organised in Washington DC on the occasion of US Army Day (14 June). This news is a big setback for India from a diplomatic and strategic point of view,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

“This is the same person who used provocative and inciting language just before the Pahalgam terror attack - the question arises what is America's intention?” the Congress general secretary asked.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) also slammed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, accusing him of "spreading misinformation" and "casting aspersions" on India's foreign policy.

‘Amplified false claims’ "Driven by his relentless animosity towards Prime Minister Modi, Jairam Ramesh irresponsibly amplified false claims alleging that Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to the US parade," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, flagging a media report about the US invitation to Munir as fake news.