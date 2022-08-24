Was paraphrasing what Ambedkar said: JNU VC on her 'caste of Gods' remarks

"....so there is a controversy but this is what Dr Ambedkar has said so we have to look at it critically because he is one of the great dissenters. It is extremely important for modern India especially when we are going to the Amrit Kal and look into some of our great nationalists who have written a lot. These were not my thoughts. I am not as great and original as Dr Ambedkar. As a good academician, I was just analysing his views on gender and justice," she added.