The video shows Kataria -- who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram -- lighting a cigarette on one of the middle rows of a SpiceJet plane
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :A video posted by social media influencer from Haryana, Bobby Kataria, has brought the already ill-famed SpiceJet airlines to the news headlines, yet again. In the video Kataria is seen lighting a cigarette while inside the airplane.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :A video posted by social media influencer from Haryana, Bobby Kataria, has brought the already ill-famed SpiceJet airlines to the news headlines, yet again. In the video Kataria is seen lighting a cigarette while inside the airplane.
Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on Spice Jet flight and landed on 1 January 2022. The smoking incident took place on a SpiceJet's SG706 flight that was coming from Dubai to Delhi.
Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on Spice Jet flight and landed on 1 January 2022. The smoking incident took place on a SpiceJet's SG706 flight that was coming from Dubai to Delhi.
Though the video isn't available on either of his Facebook or Instagram page, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security said action was taken by aviation security earlier. The video has now become viral. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday ordered a probe, after the bodybuilder's video became viral.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Though the video isn't available on either of his Facebook or Instagram page, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security said action was taken by aviation security earlier. The video has now become viral. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday ordered a probe, after the bodybuilder's video became viral.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SpiceJet also took to Twitter to issue a statement in reference to the now viral video. SpiceJet has said that the matter had been investigated in January 2022 and a complaint had been filed by the airline with Udyog Vihar PS in Gurugram.
SpiceJet also took to Twitter to issue a statement in reference to the now viral video. SpiceJet has said that the matter had been investigated in January 2022 and a complaint had been filed by the airline with Udyog Vihar PS in Gurugram.
SpiceJet further informed that they had taken up the matter internally and Kataria was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022.
SpiceJet further informed that they had taken up the matter internally and Kataria was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022.
See SpiceJet's statement here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
See SpiceJet's statement here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SpiceJet informed that Kataria had conducted the act when the cabin crew were busy completing the on-boarding procedure. Kataria's smoking act was done on the 21st row of the airplane, SpiceJet informed.
SpiceJet informed that Kataria had conducted the act when the cabin crew were busy completing the on-boarding procedure. Kataria's smoking act was done on the 21st row of the airplane, SpiceJet informed.
“The matter was referred to Internal Committee constituted as per provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements on handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The said pax was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in Feb 2022", SpiceJet spokesperson informed.
“The matter was referred to Internal Committee constituted as per provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements on handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The said pax was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in Feb 2022", SpiceJet spokesperson informed.
The video shows Kataria -- who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram -- lighting a cigarette on one of the middle rows of a SpiceJet plane.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The video shows Kataria -- who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram -- lighting a cigarette on one of the middle rows of a SpiceJet plane.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
See Kataria's video here
See Kataria's video here
On Thursday Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ordered a probe after a video showing bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet flight surfaced on social media.
On Thursday Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ordered a probe after a video showing bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet flight surfaced on social media.
When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Thursday Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ordered a probe after a video showing bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet flight surfaced on social media.
On Thursday Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ordered a probe after a video showing bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet flight surfaced on social media.
When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."
When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Passengers are not allowed to take lighter in the plane. Passengers are also not allowed to smoke in the plane. As per the regulations of aviation regulator DGCA, an airline has the power to ban an "unruly" passenger for a certain period of time if they violate any rules.
Passengers are not allowed to take lighter in the plane. Passengers are also not allowed to smoke in the plane. As per the regulations of aviation regulator DGCA, an airline has the power to ban an "unruly" passenger for a certain period of time if they violate any rules.