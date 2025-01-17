Saif Ali Attacked: The attacker in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case had previously conducted reconnaissance of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow on January 14, as reported by News18.

The report further mentioned that the attacker failed to enter Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, because of high security. Mannat is located in the posh Bandstand area of Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

On Thursday, it was reported that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had rushed to the Lilavati Hospital to visit his ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ co-star, Saif Ali Khan.

After failing to barge inside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, the attacker shifted his target to the residence of Saif Ali Khan, who lives in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in Bandra West. According to Google Maps, Mannat and Saif Ali Khan's residences are at least 3.1 km apart.

Saif Ali Khan (54) suffered grievous injuries after an intruder repeatedly stabbed him with a knife in his 12th-floor flat in upscale Bandra in the early hours of Thursday.

The Bollywood actor, who received multiple stab injuries, including in his spine and neck, underwent an emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He is doing "very well" and expected to be discharged in two to three days, Lilavati hospital doctors said on Friday.

Man detained at Bandra Police Station is NOT the suspect The Mumbai Police on Friday clarified that no person related to actor Saif Ali Khan's attack case has been detained so far.

Earlier, it was reported that one person had been brought to the Bandra Police station for questioning. However, the police have now ruled out that possibility, saying that the person is not related to the Saif Ali Khan assault case.

‘Theft only motive, no gang behind attack on Saif Ali Khan’ Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam on Friday informed the media that no gang was involved in the attack at Saif Ali Khan's posh Bandra residence.