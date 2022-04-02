Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If you ever wondered what happens when an old, familiar photograph surfaces on the internet, this viral story is just for you. Twitter on Friday made an interesting discovery and really believed it was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a photograph from a movie shared by film writer Vaibhav Vishal. Until the fact-checkers and Shashi Tharoor himself clarified that there is only fun, no truth in the entire episode.

Tweeting a black and white photograph, Vaibhav Vishal claimed the child actor in it is none other than Shashi Tharoor. The Congress MP was quick to react to it, saying he had tried to keep this a secret all this while. This exchange dumbfounded Twitter as netizens commenting on the uncanny resemblance *of the child with Shashi Tharoor, including his hairstyle, jacket.

Things took an interesting turn when Vaibhav Vishal shared his humorous intent behind tweeting the picture noting, "today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!"

"While Shashi Tharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star. His screen name was Master Gyaan, and he did 9 Hindi and Malayalam films. Attaching a still from Jailor with Geeta Baali," Vaibhav wrote. Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor wrote back saying, "And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan..."

Eventually, as it turns out it was a well-times April Fool's Day joke and Shashi Tharoor clarifying, "for all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It's a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday's date! #AprilFoolsDay"

