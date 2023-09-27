Comedian Trevor Noah cancels shows in Bengaluru due to technical issues with bad acoustics. Full refunds will be given to ticket holders.

Famous comedian Trevor Noah who is on an India tour had his tour cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics as the comedian wrote on Twitter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trevor Noah took to X(formerly Twitter ) and wrote," Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.

The 39-year-old comedian and former TV host is travelling in various cities of India as part of his "Off The Record Tour". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, performing a satirical set that will be an absolute laughter riot, a press release stated.

Noah was scheduled to perform live performance at Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28, and finally at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

The organisers said exclusive pre-sale of tickets for all Kotak credit card holders will begin on August 1 at 6 pm on BookMyShow. General on-sale of tickets will go live starting August 3 at 6 pm on the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!