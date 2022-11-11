Was Subhas Chandra Bose India's first prime minister? This is what Rajnath Singh says2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 09:56 PM IST
Subhas Chandra Bose was first PM of undivided India, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Subhas Chandra Bose was first PM of undivided India, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Subhas Chandra Bose was the first prime minister of undivided India, in that he had formed the ‘Azad Hind Sarkar’ independent of the British rule, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Friday.