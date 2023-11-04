Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Was Urfi Javed arrested for wearing inappropriate clothes? Mumbai Police files criminal case for violating ‘Law Of Land'

Was Urfi Javed arrested for wearing inappropriate clothes? Mumbai Police files criminal case for violating ‘Law Of Land'

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Mumbai Police has booked Urfi Javed under various Indian Penal Codes while stating, ‘One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land.’

Urfi Javed is known for her 'outrageous' outfits that often stir controversy on social media

Mumbai's Oshiwara Police has apprehended an individual for his role in fabricating a video featuring Urfi Javed, a social media personality known from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. The video, which depicted Urfi being led away by two female “police officers" for donning a backless red top and jeans at a coffee shop, rapidly spread on social media, stirring public belief and bringing undue criticism upon Mumbai Police.

The video's dialogue, questioning Javed's choice of clothing, was designed to mimic an official police inquiry, leading viewers to question the force's stance on public decency.

Mumbai Police promptly addressed the falsity of the video via social media, clarifying that the individuals involved were not their representatives and that the insignia and uniform had been illicitly appropriated.

“One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity ! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused," Mumbai Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

“However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too," it added.

Urfi Javed's ‘cheap publicity’

Mumbai Police, while taking to Instagram stories and other social media platforms, has emphasised the falseness of the video, assuring the public of their commitment to uphold the law without succumbing to sensationalism, ANI reported. They reinforced that the enforcement of law is never a tool for garnering "cheap publicity" and denounced any violation of legal protocols.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 09:27 AM IST
