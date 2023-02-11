Union Finance Minister Nirmala SItharaman took a swipe at the Congress party at the Parliament on Thursday over corruption allegations.

In her reply in Lok Sabha, FM Sitharaman targeted the Congress over its allegations against the government. She said that the Congress leaders should 'wash' their faces with 'Dettol'.

Citing the issue of 'oil bonds', Sitharaman called it Congress-led UPA government's tenure 'trickery', and added that her government is repaying the burden.

"Oil bonds are trickery because if you want to give subsidy to relieve the burden, they [UPA] could've cut down excise duty as we did, but UPA didn't do it. They shifted the burden to oil marketing companies, which constitutes revenue expenditure and doesn't create assets," Finance Minister said.

"The fault is theirs, we are doing the atonement," she added.

On the fuel price hike, Sitharaman targeted opposition. She said the Centre had decreased the excise duties twice, but opposition-ruled states have not reduced VAT on fuel.

"When the import price increased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduced the excise duty on petroleum products twice -- in November 2021 and June 2022 -- so as to reduce the price burden on the public. While we reduced the duty on fuel, there were states which did just the opposite," The FM said.

FM Sitharaman questioned Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, why his party hiked VAT on diesel after winning Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

"Gogoi-ji should ask the (Congress-ruled) Himachal government why they increased the VAT on diesel by ₹3 after winning the (Assembly) elections," she asked.

Naming other opposition-ruled states that increased VAT on fuel, Sitharaman said, "Punjab increased VAT on petrol and diesel this month. Kerala government, too announced a social security cess of ₹2 per litre of petrol and diesel this month," she said.

The opposition MPs protested against the remark, to which the Finance Minister said it was in the Congress' DNA to level allegations and create a ruckus when the government responds to them.

"You are the one who increased VAT (on fuel). Think before you speak. It is in the Congress' culture to level allegations and creates a ruckus and stage a walkout when we respond to them. This is their way," she said.