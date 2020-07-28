Washing my clothes, making tea in hospital, says Covid-hit Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan , who was tested positive for novel coronavirus a few days back, was seen in a video describing his daily routine, including washing his own clothes and making his tea in the Covid-19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal where he is undergoing treatment.

The 45-second video shows Chouhan sharing his experience in the hospital while chairing a cabinet meeting via video conference from his hospital bed with ministers and senior state officials.

"I am washing my own clothes as others are not supposed to do so. With this, I am also getting relief in one of my hands which was operated sometime back, and now even my fist is getting properly closed. I am also making my own tea,," Chouhan was seen telling the ministers.

Watch the video here. Chouhan is seen wearing a blue hospital clothing and a mask.

Apart from this, the MP CM also said if the covid-19 infection is detected early, then it is not incurable and is like any other cold, cough and fever.

Chouhan stressed that there is no need to panic about coronavirus and it can be controlled by remaining alert.

"If it is detected soon, then it is not an incurable disease and is like cold, cough and fever only. The infection becomes dreaded only when it reaches the lungs of the affected person, the 61-year-old BJP leader said.

Informing about his own health, Chouhan said, "Since Monday, there is no complaint of fever and coughing is also under control."

Chouhan was on Saturday shifted to a private hospital in Bhopal after he tested coronavirus positive.

Since the chief minister is in hospital, he has been reviewing the status of Covid-19 situation in the state and holding other departmental meetings every day through video conferencing.

