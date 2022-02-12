RPG group chairperson Harsh Goenka on Saturday took to microblogging site Twitter to share a video ad-campaign ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

The RPG Group chairperson captioned the video shared in the tweet 'UP ad campaign: BJP 1-0'.

But what is it that caught the eye of the RPG group chairman's eye?

Read below to find out more.

UP ad campaign:

BJP 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XQBkfBRcO8 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 12, 2022

Timeless classic jingles of various advertisements have been adopted and improvised on several occasions for numerous reasons.

This time netizens found themselves witnessing Goenka share a poll campaign by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

UP is scheduled to go into Assembly elections in seven phases that has started on 10 February and will go on till 7 March. The votes will be counted on 10 March.

BJP is the ruling party in the state with the highest population in India. The saffron party won the 2017 Assembly elections and Yogi Adityanath or Ajay Mohan Bisht took over as the Chief Minister of the state.

The video that Goenka shared has jingles from Detergent powder Nirma's advertisement, Vicks candy advertisement, Vicco turmeric cream advertisement, Vicco Vajranti advertisement, Nerolac paints, Lifebuoy soap advertisment among others.

The video goes on to praise the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Ajay Mohan Bisht. It also points out all the achievements of Adityanath as a CM in ‘ridding the state of crimes’ and ‘protecting women’ or ‘UP ki surakshit beti’ or what the nation knows as the anti-Romeo squad .

Harsh Goenka shared this little over 2 minutes video and claimed that the BJP sure scored a goal with this ad campaign ahead of the Assembly elections 2022.

