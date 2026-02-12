Washington's factsheet revision reflects 'mutual understanding' on India-US trade deal: What MEA said

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday clarified that the recent revisions made in the White House factsheet on the interim India-US trade agreement do not change the core understanding between the two countries.

Responding to queries about changes made in the factsheet on the deal, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the joint statement on their interim agreement remains the main basis of mutual understanding between the two countries.

"The Joint Statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in the matter. Both sides will now work towards implementing this framework and finalising the Interim Agreement," Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing event.

Advertisement

He further added that “the amendments in the US factsheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the Joint Statement.”

What revisions were made in US factsheet? The clarification comes after reports emerged that the US has tweaked its factsheet on the newly announced trade framework with India, within 24 hours of its release. The White House reportedly removed or softened several key references related to agricultural access, digital taxation and large-scale US exports, Mint reported earlier.

The updated version of the “Historic Trade Deal” factsheet retained the overall structure of the interim reciprocal trade framework that was announced by US President Donald Trump following his call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the original version of the factsheet, it was stated, "India committed to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products."

Advertisement

However, in the revised factsheet, it now states that India "intends" to buy more American products and omits the term "agricultural" from the list of product categories, according to ANI.

Changes have also been made in the tariffs section. The earlier document said, “India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.”

Meanwhile, the updated version removes the reference to "certain pulses" from this list.

All about the interim trade deal The United States and India have agreed on a basic framework for an Interim trade deal that aims to benefit both sides and reaffirmed their commitment to work towards a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that was launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2025.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tariff relief in US gives Indian auto parts a major export lift

As part of the trade deal, India is set to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all industrial exports from the US and a wide range of US agricultural and food products.