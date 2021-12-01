Cricketer Wasim Jaffer, known for his witty comments and friendly bannter on social media platforms, has given an epic reply to tech tycoon Elon Musk in the backdrop of Twitter appointing an Indian-origin CEO.

Elon Musk was replying to a Stripe CEO Patrick Collison's tweet which read: Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants.

The comments were in the backdrop of Twitter appointing its new CEO Parag Agrawal, an IIT Bombay alumnus, after Jack Dorsey resigned.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said USA benefits a lot from Indian talent. To which, the former Mumbai and Indian top order batsman replied with an image that showed former India under 19 pacer Saurabah Netravalkar who is currently the skipper of the USA cricket team.

"Both on and off the field," Wasim Jaffer's tweet read.

Both off the field and on it 😄 https://t.co/iBk5wXu0AJ pic.twitter.com/YyABN5UA1z — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 30, 2021

With the appointment as Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal has become one of the latest additions to the list of tech CEOs of Indian-origin heading US-based global multinationals companies.

Other notable tech CEOs of Indian-origin include, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Inc and VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram CEO.

