OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Wasn't good enough for you just like your exes': Telegram trolls WhatsApp
Tweet from Telegram's official handle.
Tweet from Telegram's official handle.

'Wasn't good enough for you just like your exes': Telegram trolls WhatsApp

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • After mocking WhatsApp's new privacy policy with a classic two Spider-Man meme, Telegram tweeted a GIF of the coffin dancers meme with a snapshot of WhatsApp's updated privacy policy superimposed on top of it

Days after WhatsApp announced a change in its terms of service and privacy policy, Telegram found a fitting meme to take a swipe at the Facebook-owned messaging app.

Telegram, which emerged as one of the top alternatives to WhatsApp, seems to be enjoying the backlash the popular messaging app received after it updated its privacy policy earlier this week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
President Donald Trump.

Democrats introduce House resolution to impeach Donald Trump

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST
Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik injured, wife killed in road accident in Karnataka

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST
A milkman carries a can of milk on a cold and foggy morning

Cold wave persists in north India; yellow alert issued for Rajasthan

3 min read . 09:53 PM IST
The Central Government has asked Bharat Biotech to supply around 5.5 million doses at 12 centres before 14 Jan.

Covid vaccine: Govt orders 55 lakh Covaxin doses, to cost 295 per dose, says report

2 min read . 10:06 PM IST

After mocking WhatsApp's new policy of sharing user data with Facebook with a classic two Spider-Man meme, Telegram tweeted a GIF of the coffin dancers meme with a snapshot of WhatsApp's updated privacy policy superimposed on top of it.

Telegram's jibe at WhatsApp has racked up more than 2,56,500 'likes' over 63,000 retweets.

Netizens seem to be having a lot of fun:

Telegram added new users in huge numbers following the public backlash against Facebook's new privacy policy and update on WhatsApp.

Whatsapp users will have to accept the updated terms of service and privacy policies or they will lose access to the app by February 8 next month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout