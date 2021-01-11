'Wasn't good enough for you just like your exes': Telegram trolls WhatsApp

Days after WhatsApp announced a change in its terms of service and privacy policy, Telegram found a fitting meme to take a swipe at the Facebook-owned messaging app.

Telegram, which emerged as one of the top alternatives to WhatsApp, seems to be enjoying the backlash the popular messaging app received after it updated its privacy policy earlier this week.

After mocking WhatsApp's new policy of sharing user data with Facebook with a classic two Spider-Man meme, Telegram tweeted a GIF of the coffin dancers meme with a snapshot of WhatsApp's updated privacy policy superimposed on top of it.

Telegram's jibe at WhatsApp has racked up more than 2,56,500 'likes' over 63,000 retweets.

Netizens seem to be having a lot of fun:

Some of us clicked agree already, should i burn my phone? 🆘 — Yorùbá Demon (@yoobademon) January 10, 2021

Hope it was with audio 🤣🤣🤣

Would have been much apt — Rahul Agrawal (@RahulASpeaks) January 10, 2021

Me to my friend to make a group on telegram. pic.twitter.com/cTiCd8buKF — Kunal Jain࿗ (@kunaljain_19) January 10, 2021

Telegram added new users in huge numbers following the public backlash against Facebook's new privacy policy and update on WhatsApp.

Whatsapp users will have to accept the updated terms of service and privacy policies or they will lose access to the app by February 8 next month.

