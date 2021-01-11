'Wasn't good enough for you just like your exes': Telegram trolls WhatsApp

'Wasn't good enough for you just like your exes': Telegram trolls WhatsApp1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:58 PM IST
- After mocking WhatsApp's new privacy policy with a classic two Spider-Man meme, Telegram tweeted a GIF of the coffin dancers meme with a snapshot of WhatsApp's updated privacy policy superimposed on top of it
Days after WhatsApp announced a change in its terms of service and privacy policy, Telegram found a fitting meme to take a swipe at the Facebook-owned messaging app.
Telegram, which emerged as one of the top alternatives to WhatsApp, seems to be enjoying the backlash the popular messaging app received after it updated its privacy policy earlier this week.
After mocking WhatsApp's new policy of sharing user data with Facebook with a classic two Spider-Man meme, Telegram tweeted a GIF of the coffin dancers meme with a snapshot of WhatsApp's updated privacy policy superimposed on top of it.
Telegram's jibe at WhatsApp has racked up more than 2,56,500 'likes' over 63,000 retweets.
Netizens seem to be having a lot of fun:
Telegram added new users in huge numbers following the public backlash against Facebook's new privacy policy and update on WhatsApp.
Whatsapp users will have to accept the updated terms of service and privacy policies or they will lose access to the app by February 8 next month.
