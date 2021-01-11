Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Wasn't good enough for you just like your exes': Telegram trolls WhatsApp
Tweet from Telegram's official handle.

'Wasn't good enough for you just like your exes': Telegram trolls WhatsApp

1 min read . 08:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • After mocking WhatsApp's new privacy policy with a classic two Spider-Man meme, Telegram tweeted a GIF of the coffin dancers meme with a snapshot of WhatsApp's updated privacy policy superimposed on top of it

Days after WhatsApp announced a change in its terms of service and privacy policy, Telegram found a fitting meme to take a swipe at the Facebook-owned messaging app.

Days after WhatsApp announced a change in its terms of service and privacy policy, Telegram found a fitting meme to take a swipe at the Facebook-owned messaging app.

Telegram, which emerged as one of the top alternatives to WhatsApp, seems to be enjoying the backlash the popular messaging app received after it updated its privacy policy earlier this week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Democrats introduce House resolution to impeach Donald Trump

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Union Minister Shripad Naik injured, wife killed in road accident in Karnataka

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Cold wave persists in north India; yellow alert issued for Rajasthan

3 min read . 09:53 PM IST

Covid vaccine: Govt orders 55 lakh Covaxin doses, to cost 295 per dose, says report

2 min read . 10:06 PM IST

Telegram, which emerged as one of the top alternatives to WhatsApp, seems to be enjoying the backlash the popular messaging app received after it updated its privacy policy earlier this week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Democrats introduce House resolution to impeach Donald Trump

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Union Minister Shripad Naik injured, wife killed in road accident in Karnataka

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Cold wave persists in north India; yellow alert issued for Rajasthan

3 min read . 09:53 PM IST

Covid vaccine: Govt orders 55 lakh Covaxin doses, to cost 295 per dose, says report

2 min read . 10:06 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

After mocking WhatsApp's new policy of sharing user data with Facebook with a classic two Spider-Man meme, Telegram tweeted a GIF of the coffin dancers meme with a snapshot of WhatsApp's updated privacy policy superimposed on top of it.

Telegram's jibe at WhatsApp has racked up more than 2,56,500 'likes' over 63,000 retweets.

Netizens seem to be having a lot of fun:

Telegram added new users in huge numbers following the public backlash against Facebook's new privacy policy and update on WhatsApp.

Whatsapp users will have to accept the updated terms of service and privacy policies or they will lose access to the app by February 8 next month.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.