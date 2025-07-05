‘Wasn't ready for sex, friend forced…’: Pune IT professional admits rape complaint was filed ‘out of anger’

A surprising development emerged in the Pune rape case after an IT professional who initially accused a courier delivery agent later admitted to filing the complaint against her friend "out of anger", according to police, NDTV reported.

Earlier, the woman had claimed she was sexually assaulted at her home by the delivery man.

"She said she wasn't ready for what happened (sexual intercourse) that day, but her friend forced her into it anyway. So out of anger, she filed a complaint with the police that she was raped," said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, according to the report.

"When we asked the woman what led her to file such a complaint, she stated that her mental condition was unstable, and that prompted her to make the false claim," the officer said, as reported by PTI.

He added, “At this point, I cannot say what further course of action the police will take. We have not reached any conclusion yet, as several aspects of the case are still being examined."

Police Commissioner further said neither was there any sign of forced entry nor any spray that could be used on the victim.

Moreover, the selfie in question was taken with the consent of both, and it was the victim who edited the photo and typed a threatening message on her phone after he left her place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, the officer said.

The 22-year-old woman had claimed that a man who posed as a courier delivery agent entered her flat in the Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening when she was alone, and forced himself on her. She passed out, and when she regained consciousness, he was gone, she had said.

The woman also told police that the accused, before leaving, clicked a selfie using her phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident.

The officer also highlighted that a significant amount of manpower was deployed to trace the suspect, and large volumes of CCTV footage were scrutinised. "It is now clear that there was an attempt to mislead the investigation."

