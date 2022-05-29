BBMP Chief Marshal Rajbir Singh said that it would not be possible to create a toilet at every step. Auto drivers, slum dwellers, and daily wage labourers make up the majority of those who fall into this category. They have a habit of looking for easy corners and dark areas to hide in. When they are caught in the act, BBMP does not necessarily penalise them, but rather educates them about the need of using public restrooms. Those caught in public markets, such as Commercial Street, face stiff penalties.