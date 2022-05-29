After starting a crackdown on solid waste management breaches, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) collected approximately ₹1.2 million in fines.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
From January 1 to May 23, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) collected nearly ₹1.2 crore in fines after launching a crackdown on solid waste management infractions. While the fine for solid waste management was over ₹1 crore, the fine for spitting was ₹82,000, the fine for urinating in public was ₹99,708, and the fine for open defecation was ₹31,400. The majority of the black spots, according to officials, have been seen in the city's south and east zones.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
From January 1 to May 23, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) collected nearly ₹1.2 crore in fines after launching a crackdown on solid waste management infractions. While the fine for solid waste management was over ₹1 crore, the fine for spitting was ₹82,000, the fine for urinating in public was ₹99,708, and the fine for open defecation was ₹31,400. The majority of the black spots, according to officials, have been seen in the city's south and east zones.
“We started with monitoring and restriction of the black spots. When we began in March this year, there were approximately over a thousand black spots in the city," a senior BBMP official told the Bangalore Mirror.
“We started with monitoring and restriction of the black spots. When we began in March this year, there were approximately over a thousand black spots in the city," a senior BBMP official told the Bangalore Mirror.
“This number has now been brought down to about a hundred. We are continuing with the work."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This number has now been brought down to about a hundred. We are continuing with the work."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BBMP Chief Marshal Rajbir Singh said that it would not be possible to create a toilet at every step. Auto drivers, slum dwellers, and daily wage labourers make up the majority of those who fall into this category. They have a habit of looking for easy corners and dark areas to hide in. When they are caught in the act, BBMP does not necessarily penalise them, but rather educates them about the need of using public restrooms. Those caught in public markets, such as Commercial Street, face stiff penalties.
BBMP Chief Marshal Rajbir Singh said that it would not be possible to create a toilet at every step. Auto drivers, slum dwellers, and daily wage labourers make up the majority of those who fall into this category. They have a habit of looking for easy corners and dark areas to hide in. When they are caught in the act, BBMP does not necessarily penalise them, but rather educates them about the need of using public restrooms. Those caught in public markets, such as Commercial Street, face stiff penalties.
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had already announced the commencement of the 'Swachh Survekshan 2023,' the eighth edition of the annual cleanliness survey, with the subject "Waste to Wealth" for garbage-free communities.
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had already announced the commencement of the 'Swachh Survekshan 2023,' the eighth edition of the annual cleanliness survey, with the subject "Waste to Wealth" for garbage-free communities.
The ministry said in a statement that the survey would prioritise the "3Rs" principle — "Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse" — as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry said in a statement that the survey would prioritise the "3Rs" principle — "Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse" — as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In October 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBMU) 2.0, with the goal of creating "Garbage-Free Cities." The subject of SS 2023, "Waste to Wealth," is in line with SBMU 2.0's goal to promote circularity in waste management, which is one of the mission's core objectives, according to a statement.
In October 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBMU) 2.0, with the goal of creating "Garbage-Free Cities." The subject of SS 2023, "Waste to Wealth," is in line with SBMU 2.0's goal to promote circularity in waste management, which is one of the mission's core objectives, according to a statement.