Starting eight years ago recycling a few hundred kilograms of dry waste, NEPRA is currently collecting and recycling 2000 metric tonnes of waste per day in across seven cities, Sandeep said. The challenge for NEPRA has been creating the infrastructure besides aligning people and local bodies towards the idea of waste management which includes collection, segregation and recycling. The onset of the covid-19 pandemic has ironically helped people focus on the need for waste management and keeping the environment clean, Sandeep said adding that changing the mindsets of people – individuals as well as authorities like municipal corporations -- has been the biggest challenge. In the last two years, NEPRA has successfully recycled 67,108.93 metric tonnes of dry waste. Dry waste piling up in landfills and elements of that leaching into the soil are facts that people are yet to be fully aware of, he said. “The scale of the problem is huge" he said adding that this was a space that could do with more entrepreneurs.