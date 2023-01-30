As several petitioners moved Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to ban the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on social media, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju seemed displeased and further commented that they are just wasting the time of the Apex court.

Journalist N Ram, Advocate Prashant Bhushan and TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday moved Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to ban the controversial documentary.

Taking note of the petitions, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice."

This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice. https://t.co/5kouG8Px2K — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 30, 2023

Senior Advocate CU Singh on Monday argued that tweets linked to the BBC documentary by senior journalist N Ram and advocate Prashant Bhushan were deleted using "emergency powers". He also cited that students from Ajmer were suspended for streaming the documentary.

Their plea sought directions restraining the respondents/Centre from censoring the information contained in the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Documentary titled, 'India: The Modi Question' and to call for and quash all orders directly or indirectly censoring the same, including but not limited to order dated January 20 passed by the respondent and all subsequent and consequential proceedings arising therefrom.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list on February 6, a PIL against the Centre's decision to ban the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in the country. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said it would list the matter for hearing next Monday.

Advocate ML Sharma, who has filed the PIL, mentioned the matter for an early hearing. The PIL sought quashing of the January 21 order of the Centre, terming it "illegal, mala fide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".

The PIL filed by advocate Sharma also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and were involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

PIL has raised a constitutional question and the apex court has to decide whether citizens have the right under Article 19 (1) (2) to see news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots, Sharma said.

"Issue writ of mandamus to the Respondent for quashing of the impugned order dated January 21, 2023, issued under rule 16 of IT rule 2021 being illegal, malafide and arbitrary unconstitutional and void ab-initio and ultra vires to the Constitution of India to provide complete justice," the PIL stated.

(With PTI inputs)