Waste of SC's precious time: Kiren Rijiju on petitions against ban on BBC documentary2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Journalist N Ram, Advocate Prashant Bhushan and TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday moved Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to ban the controversial documentary.
As several petitioners moved Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to ban the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on social media, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju seemed displeased and further commented that they are just wasting the time of the Apex court.
