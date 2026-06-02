'Wasting our time': Class 12 students face login issues on CBSE verification, re-evaluation portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, June 2, launched a portal for verification and re-evaluation of answers for Class 12 students, ending uncertainty after a delay caused by technical issues and cybersecurity concerns. But several students have now reported login errors. Students applying for verification and re-evaluation reported being repeatedly redirected to login pages, while some said they were unable to log in altogether.

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A student, who said to have tried logging into the portal using her credentials, said, "Login nahin ho raha failed login hi aa raaha hai jitni bar sahi information deke login karo same so @cbseindia29 still ur saying everyone, that ur website is working so fluently wow bohat ache se hamara aur time waste karo [I'm unable to log in. It keeps showing a "failed login" error every time, even when I enter the correct information. @cbseindia29, you're still saying the website is working smoothly for everyone? Wow. Please keep wasting our time like this."

Another said, “Its not going thru. After entering details question for 15-20 mins, i was thrown to login page on submission ?????”

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“For heaven's sake stop this torture. Your portal is still dysfunctional. And why have u disabled the scanned sheet viewing site? Pls reopen that Atleast those who got their scanned sheets can view them again. We could not download the scanned sheet b4 bcoz ur portal was faulty,” another student reacted to the CBSE post on X.

Another student said, “Site is still not working properly? Just give us GRACE and end this all for good.”

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Reacting to the allegations that the site was still faulty, some sources told ANI that the re-evaluation portal was live and is “functioning normally and operating smoothly.”

“While a few technical issues have been reported, they are being addressed promptly. A large number of students are successfully using the portal without any difficulty,” sources said.

CBSE launches re-evaluation portal In a post on X, CBSE Headquarters informed Class 12 students that the portal was now live and urged them to follow the application process carefully. The verification and re-evaluation of the copies will remain open from today until June 6, Saturday midnight.

"Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation," CBSE HQ said in a post on X.

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In a statement, the board said, “The portal for applying for verification of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of the answer book and Re-evaluation of answers has been made live on 02 June 2026. Portal for Verification of Issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and Re-evaluation of answers will remain open from 02.06.2026 (Tuesday) to 06.06.2026 (Saturday) (Midnight).”

The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on June 1, had encountered technical issues and would start soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents, particularly after reports of glitches during the answer-sheet access process earlier this month.

The portal's launch follows CBSE's recent efforts to address cybersecurity concerns surrounding the OnMark portal operated by its service provider.

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(With agency inputs)

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