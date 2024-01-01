Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  WATCH: 2.5-year-old girl falls into borewell in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka; Army joins rescue operation

WATCH: 2.5-year-old girl falls into borewell in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka; Army joins rescue operation

Livemint

The girl fell 30 feet into the open borewell in Ran Village of Dwarka while playing in the front yard of her family’s residence

Devbhumi Dwarka Deputy Collector Hitesh Bhagora said the rescue team comprising the Indian Army, local police and fire brigade managed to pull the girl up by 10 feet.

A 2.5-year-old girl fell into an open borewell in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district on Monday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation by local authorities and army personnel. The NDRF team has also been called by the district administration.

The girl fell 30 feet into the open borewell in Ran Village of Kalyanpur tehsil of Dwarka at around 1 pm while playing in the front yard of her family’s residence, The Indian Express reported.

“She is trapped at a depth of around 30 feet. A team of the health department is pumping oxygen in the borewell and an operation is on to pull the girl out of the borewell," Devbhumi Dwarka district collector Ashok Sharma told The Indian Express.

Sharma, Deputy Collector Hitesh Bhagora and other top officials of the district are at the site to supervise the rescue operation.

Bhagora said the rescue team comprising the Indian Army, local police and fire brigade, managed to pull the girl up by 10 feet.

The cries of the little girl are still audible, Bhagora said adding that they have also sought the help of the NDRF to rescue the girl. An ambulance is also stationed at the site.

An NDRF team has left for the site from Gandhinagar, the agency said in a statement.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
