Watch: 25 passengers injured in Pune as MSRTC bus heading towards Mumbai rams into tree

  • The incident took place at Sahajpur Phata in Yavat village in Pune district.

Updated04:09 PM IST
MSRTC bus damaged in an accident in Pune.
Around 25 passengers were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus rammed into a tree in Pune district on Sunday.

The incident took place at Sahajpur Phata in Yavat village when the bus was heading towards Mumbai from Pandharpur (in Solapur district).

Three to four passengers also suffered some serious injuries.

"Around 25 passengers were injured after a state transport bus rammed into a tree near Sahajpur Phata in Yavat village. Three to four passengers received serious injuries and have been rushed to the hospital, said Narayan Deshmukh, Police Inspector, Yavat Police station.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

"A truck suddenly stopped on the way and in a bid to avoid a collision, the bus veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree," PTI quoted Deshmukh as saying.

Those injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Loni Kalbhor.

