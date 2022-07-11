An autorickshaw carrying as many as 27 passengers, (apart from the driver), has left the netizens flabbergasted. The video that went viral showed police counting the passengers one by one as they were coming out of the three-wheeler.

The autorickshaw was stopped near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur when the policemen on duty found it to be over-speeding. As it stopped, the autorickshaw looked cramped. And when the police officer started counting, he found as many as 27 passengers inside it. including children and elderly individuals. The autorickshaw has a capacity of six people. A passer-by recorded the video and posted it on social media.

Netizens came back with some hilarious comments with some referring the incident as being a ‘world record’.

They should be rewarded I think, it is a world record!! Considering the present time fuel price traveling all these 27 people legally in 9 auto-rickshaw (9*3 =27) would cost a huge amount, how could they bear??, said one Twitter user.

Another mocked, Consider how forex they saved by saving fuel. How much carbon emission they could avoid.

Consider how forex they saved by saving fuel.

Wondering how powerful the auto is. Manufacturers can use this video for marketing, another added.

The autorickshaw has been seized.