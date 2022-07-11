Watch: 27 passengers inside an autorickshaw; ‘world record’, mock netizens

The autorickshaw was stopped near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur when the policemen on duty found it to be over-speeding. As it stopped, the autorickshaw looked cramped. And when the police officer started counting, he found as many as 27 passengers inside it. including children and elderly individuals. The autorickshaw has a capacity of six people. A passer-by recorded the video and posted it on social media.